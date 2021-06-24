Woman Shows Off Her Biggest Flex, Pays Tribute to Mom with Sublime Wine Range

A very grateful daughter has paid tribute to her mom in the most incredible way, naming an exclusive range of wines after her

Siwela Masoga founded her amazing winery at the tender age of 29 and is certainly not forgetting the people closest to her as she continues to succeed

Heading to the comments section, Mzansi couldn't help wish the young woman well and complimented the stunning mom as well

A mom and daughter duo are definitely warming hearts across the internet after the thoughtful child just shared a few snaps of the incredible wine named after her mom.

Siwela Masoga is the founder of her very own wine company and couldn't help but pay tribute to her mom in some way.

This incredible winemaker is showing love to her mama. Images: @Siwela_Masoga/Twitter

The Grace collection

The young woman founded her company, Siwela Wines, at just 29 years old. Wanting to pay homage to the incredible mom who got her this far, the thoughtful entrepreneur named an entire collection of her wines after her mother, Grace.

"My mum enjoying wine I named after her? I can’t think of a better flex. Grace, the enthusiast collection," she captioned the touching post.

Enthusiasm from social media users who can't help gushing over the mother-daughter love

Social media users took to the comments section, commending the woman for continuing to show love to her family even in the midst of incredible success. Still, many others simply marvelled at the mom's absolute beauty.

Check out some of the comments below:

@JoeBean13104898 said:

"Love this. Cheers to you and your mom."

@flare_now said:

"This is heartwarming and yeah... A great way to flex."

@1Tibza said:

"Beautiful but I must conclude by thanking you for blessing us with new memes."

@lumkanodada said:

"Where can I get this wine? For the sake of the mom, I'd spend a lot on that happy face."

@Smondzaa said:

"Halala sis!"

@gsfelix said:

"That is such a precious moment, congratulations, continued blessings and upon you and here's to the beginning of many more great wines."

Tebogo Thobejane thrilled with the fact that her products are being stocked in stores

In other fabulous news about black women in business, Briefly News previously reported that Tebogo Thobejane recently launched her hair products line, K100, and is thrilled with the fact that her products are now stocked in stores at EGG in Cape Town.

The actress spoke to Briefly News about how amazed she is with how far she has come in the life of being a businesswoman.

"Well to tell you the truth being black is something that we are proud of being. It then goes into being a black woman in a male-dominated world. We are always faced with a lot of challenges, including having to work twice [as hard] as men to prove or validate our business," she said.

"Though I have female-targeted business products I also suffer from having to make it as a black woman. But because I know where am going, I take each disappointment as a learning curve," she continued.

Tebogo added that the person you see on social media and how she is in boardrooms are totally different ballgames. She wants to work extra hard to take over and make the most out of her business ventures.

