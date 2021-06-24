Both the Gauteng Premier and the Deputy Health Minister have confirmed that 50 to 59-year-olds will be receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from next week

David Makhura revealed that people in the above-mentioned age group will be followed by those in their 40s, and so on

At the moment, healthcare workers, those over 60 and teachers have been receiving the Covid-19 jab in South Africa

David Makhura, Gauteng Premier, announced recently that vaccination registration will soon be open to citizens between 50 and 59 years old. Makhura stated that this will happen from next week and then they will be moving to those in their 40s.

During his budget vote, Makhura confirmed that as this category continues, they will be moving to the other age groups soon, from people in their 40s to people in their 30s, etc.

Only healthcare workers and people 60 years old and above have been eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine so far in South Africa. Reports revealed that the country will need to increase the vaccine rollout programme as the nation battles with a powerful third wave.

EWN reported that teachers and other educators are currently receiving the vaccine through a nationwide drive. The report continued by explaining that law enforcement officers are next in line for the vaccine.

The news of the move to the next age group was also confirmed by Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Wednesday, 23 June. The country is quickly gearing up to administer the vaccines to many, according to TimesLIVE.

Acting Health Minister considering allowing those in their 40s to register for vaccination

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, acting Health Minister, said recently that the government is planning to open the registration portal for the Covid-19 vaccine to people who are 40 years and older.

Kubayi-Ngubane stated that numerous requests from scores of people had made their way to her for the vaccinations due to the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 infections within South Africa.

The acting Health Minister stated that the government was going through said requests and that any changes will be announced by the end of this week.

