Cassper Nyovest to Produce 1st Product from Historic R100 Million Deal

Mzansi rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is finally going to release the first product from the famous R100 million Drip Footwear deal

Cassper took to social media to tease his excited fans about the sneakers that are going to be released soon

The highly-publicised deal had initially left many confused as they were not sure about how exactly the R100 million ends up in Cassper's pocket

Cassper Nyovest is going to finally reveal the first product from the hugely broadcast R100 million deal with Drip Footwear that left the internet buzzing.

The rapper took to social media to tease the release of the product.

Many are looking forward to the release as there was a lot of confusion about what a R100 million contract entailed. Many wanted to know if Nyovest was paid the R100 million as an upfront fee or whether that would be paid to him by Drip Footwear in annual payments.

Speaking to MacG on his podcast, Drip Footwear owner, Lekau Sehoana, explained that the partnership deal is contingent on joint product releases. Cassper will receive a portion from the products sold, which is expected to eventually amount to R100 million.

