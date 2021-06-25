A Whole Entire Mood: Clip of Lady Driving BMW Beast Impresses Mzansi

A young South African woman has left both Mzansi gents and ladies impressed after she was spotted driving a big-bodied BMW car

The clip inspired a thread by a young woman who expressed just how much she loved seeing a black woman driving expensive big vehicles

Soon many women were in the comment section expressing how they too would like to join the club of women driving expensive "beastly" cars

There's nothing better than seeing a black woman reach her true potential and achieving all the amazing things she had always wanted to achieve. A young woman has given many something to aspire to after she was spotted behind the wheel of an expensive BMW.

A need for speed in a beast car is awoken

"Personally, there’s nothing more sexier than seeing a black woman drive a beast of a car. Like YAAASSSSSSSSSSS HONEY," wrote one woman after seeing the clip.

A young woman behind a BMW wheel has inspired many ladies. Images: @Bongs_Mdu

Source: Twitter

Local ladies and gents could no*/t agree more

@misskayembe said:

"That the sexiest thing ever to see in my head I am like girl that you next. My black ladies, I need to see you more doing this"

@SinawoTshaka said:

"Recently saw a lady mo kasi chilling nama gents, she was driving the new Defender and as she approached the harm she climbed it with ease and belt off like no ones bizz . The sound on that thing. Yhooo plus she was so fire."

@minkymndebele said:

"That's me. I swear my heart skips a bit every time I see a Black woman behind the wheel of a beast car I'm like you Go Girl"

Fly locals ladies flex their luxury cars and leave tongues wagging

Briefly News also reported that not everyone will be happy about your success and a recent Twitter post proves this. In a clip that was shared by an impressed user, a group of obviously highly successful women can be seen walking to their respective luxury car.

In the intriguing video, the different well-dressed and attractive young women can be seen walking to expensive whips such as Mercedes Benzes, Range Rovers, and even a Bentley - talk about goals.

"Look at these blessings in Centurion. Black ladies."

