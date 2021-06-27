David Mabuzza requests leave to visit Russia for medical reasons

Deputy President David Mabuza will be setting off for the Russian Federation for medical treatment

The presidency has said that the deputy president will be attending a scheduled medical consultation which is a follow up from his previous visit

Social media users reacted to the news that Mabuza would be heading off to Russia for medical treatment

Deputy President David Mabuza will be visiting Russia for medical reasons. The medical trip had been scheduled as a follow up to previous consultations.

The Presidency released a statement that said that Mabuza would continue his duties while on his leave period. According to News24, Mabuza is in good health and this is just a routine check-up.

David Mabuzza will be travelling to Russia for medical treatment. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

IOL reported that he had travelled to Russia a few years ago after he had allegedly been poisoned.

Social media reactions to Mabuza's trip

@SimonPGrindrod:

"When the Deputy President of SA chooses to travel overseas to get his personal medical care it says all you need to know about the management of public health services by the ANC government. "

@coutts_francis:

"I also don’t understand !! What is wrong with our Medical facilities ? Maybe like Zuma and his Cuban connection, Mabuza has a bank account in Russia that he is filling up for his retirement !! Remember, their luggage doesn’t get checked at the Airports !!! Free to take anything."

@TomEatonSA:

"The office of the Deputy President has confirmed that while David Mabuza is in Russia for his "medical consultation", his duties will be taken over by 13 stale and slightly soggy Salticrax which are expected to co-ordinate the vaccine rollout at least, as well as Mabuza, has."

@AdvoBarryRoux:

"Deputy President David Mabuza is off to Russia to organize himself Sputnik vaccine since President Cyril Ramaphosa is gambling with people’s lives. DD Mabuza is very smart."

David Mabuza explains his disappearance during the pandemic

Deputy President David Mabuza says he stayed at home due to underlying illnesses at the height of the global pandemic last year. Mabuza was nowhere to be found when Covid-19 landed on SA shores creating quite the buzz online.

His name trended quite a few times on Twitter as officials such as Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation various times on the country's response to the virus.

Mabuza, on the other hand, stated that he kept to himself in order to avoid falling ill while also setting an example for the citizens of the country.

