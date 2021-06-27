Social media users are furious that Nomcebo Zikode appears to have been replaced by Zanda Zakuza on tour

Fans of Nomcebo took to social media to vent their frustrations at the fact that Zanda was touring the world instead of Nomcebo

They took to the internet to share their thoughts on the situation with some people who explained that this is how the music business works

Mzansi is not nappy that Nomcebo Zikode is not on tour with Master KG, she is the voice behind the original Jerusalema song that took the world by storm.

Social media users are furious that she is not on tour and Zanda Zakuza has taken over singing the vocals for Jerusalema.

Fans are furious that Nomcebo Zikode is not performing on tour with Master KG. Photo credit: nomcebo_zikode

They took their grievances to Twitter and demanded that people keep their #HandsOffNomcebo.

#HandsOffNomcebo trends on social media

@c_yar1:

"Every time @Nomcebozikode visits an African country, city or village, she visits orphanages and makes donations. Protect her! #HandsOffNomcebo."

@kamo_marven:

"People saying Nomcebo deserves to be getting shares of money from the Jerusalem song, ya'll don't know how features works do you? Nomcebo was paid for that feature, she quoted the money she wanted and she was paid off, the song belongs to Masterkg!!"

@katmani10:

"I hate that because Master KG is from Limpopo now he is expected to share his success with a featured artist. Sone of us did not even know who she was. Black Coffee featured many vocalists but doesn't perform with them nor mention them when he won awards. #HandsOffNomcebo."

@Uncuthumazangwa:

"Does Master KG know that without that vocal and Nomcebo's voice we were going to skip the track kula Jerusalem..she gave life to that song‍♀️ #HandsOffNomcebo."

@DjNewAfrica:

"Most people don't understand how the music biz works; Master KG is not the villain in this story. The song belongs to the Open Mic record label. Both Zanda & Nomcebo are Open Mic artists, they're just tools to push Open Mic's assets - in this case, it's the song."

@Anele__ZA:

"Look at the video of Zanda performing #Jerusalema in France last week guys this is so sad. Why Zanda instead of Nomcebo..? #HandsOffNomcebo."

@Kabzaleften:

"#HandsOffNomcebo - This record labels always ain't fair why should they sideline her and let Zanda Zakuza to sing her tunes?"

