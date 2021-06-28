Inside Video of Hut With Big Colourful Bed and Well Stacked Iron Plates

An emerging video of a hut's interior has again proved the saying correct that a book should not be judged by its cover

In the video shared on Instagram, well-stacked iron plates formed a wall in a corner of the hut and at the centre is a big bed with different colour designs

The habitation style which is usually common in rural areas has sent social media into a frenzy due to the modern equipment visible in its interior

Nigerians have reacted to a video making the rounds of the interior of a hut.

The hut is a common style of habitation used in the olden days and still available in some rural areas.

The hut has a big colourful bed and a wall of iron plates Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ije-luv

It is made of palm fronds. In an Instagram video by @ije-luv, a lady showed the interior of her hut which has modern equipment in it.

At the left corner of the hut are well-stacked iron plates that formed a wall and at the centre is a big bed with colourful sheets and furniture.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Social media users expressed surprise at the discovery. Some thought the hut looked neater than most houses made of bricks.

@el_hazz wrote:

"Perfect example of Don't Judge A Book By The Cover."

@lilianifeomaobayemi said:

"I've seen dis before. When I was little,my security man's room was like dis when he got married to a beautiful Fulani woman."

@julietsisqo commented:

"Those pot sets are the most important thing for brides in the north ooo."

@nne_kaimaa reacted:

"Wow and some people that live in bigger houses cannot even keep it clean and tidy."

@tricewordstar remarked:

"Wow i never knew until now...Abeg where i fit find fulani women to employ...my house is messy."

