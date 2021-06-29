A young and ambitious man recently suffered a big defeat after he saw a delicious meal online and tried to recreate the dish for himself at home

Unfortunately for him, the dish was not as easy to prepare as he had earlier anticipated and so he ended up with a bowl full of something he didn't want and less money in his pockets

Many people found his post super hilarious and soon headed to the comment section where they either offered some advice or laughed out loud

We've all seen something on the internet that we thought we'd like to give a try but many of us never get around to actually making anything. One man however was determined to make a plantain egg dish, unfortunately, it was a flop.

A brave man tries to remake a delicious dish

It all started when he spotted the dish that looked like a fluffy egg with some plantain chips inside it. "Recreating this today," he captioned the post. But a few hours later this is what he had to say:

This man's meal was a big fail. Images: @REELDAVIES

"I’m not even crying. I just wastes my money. I didn’t know I was supposed to fry the plantain first, I just put the plantain and egg together, as I poured it in the oil the egg got ready in 3 minutes plantain wasn’t anywhere close to being ready."

The net is left with hilarious response to the cooking fail

@rayooor said:

"Sheybi you should have watched YouTube videos na"

@lauurell2 said:

"Even the gods go reject this one"

@nguleonce said:

"What did you do?! How did you even cook it?!! This is wrong on so many levels bro."

Man's soup gets compared to dirty water

Briefly News also reported that a young South African man recently headed online to brag about the fact that he "successfully" made his first-ever bowl of veggie soup. His post includes a snap of the admittedly shady-looking meal.

"I made soup for the first time," he proudly captioned the photos of the soup and even added some fire emojis to show how impressed he was with himself.

Locals did not find the soup appetizing at all and made this known in the comment section. Many of them hilariously compared the meal to dishwater. Briefly looked at some of the hilarious comments made about the meal.

