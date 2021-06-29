Mzansi Celebrates Ambitious Man After Securing 2 More Investment Properties

South Africans are delighted and celebrating a young man on social media who has just secured two more properties for investment

@Habs_ says he has been working very hard to bag the properties while focusing on the project for the past two months

The guy’s social media followers are impressed and have also asked him for advice on how to enter the estate sector

A South African man has inspired social media users as he just bagged two more investment properties in his portfolio. The man has now credited God for all the blessings in his life.

@Habs_ says he has been working on the deals for the past two months and now that he has achieved, he shared the good news on Twitter.

“I’ve been working on this for the past two & half months. I got great discounts on the property purchase price, bond & transferring attorney fees. Never forget or be reluctant to negotiate!”

Mzansi social media users are celebrating an ambitious man who has secured investment properties.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“I’ve just added two more investment properties to our property portfolio. All Glory God.”

@IamNokwandaTi said:

“Congrats man.”

@Shazzmahlase said:

"Well done Papi.”

@Lihle_Mazibuko said:

"Please share how you can get started & grow it, I've been wanting to get into it but I don't know where to begin.”

@ThabisoMminele said:

"In this case two.”

@HellenSeabi said:

"Congratulations bud.”

@Habs_ said:

“We’ll be welcoming 12 new tenants at one of the new properties in the next coming months.”

