Reactions: EFF CIC Julius Malema Applauds Landmark Zuma, ConCourt Decision

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander-in-chief Julius Malema took the chance to applaud the ConCourt for imposing a prison sentence on former president Jacob Zuma

Malema also wished Zuma goodwill as he faces the stark reality of a prison term, a move which could be interpreted as disingenuous as the two men have never seen eye to eye

The EFF leader's post caused a huge raucous on social media as many flooded his timeline with loud and varied opinions to his post

Reactions have come in from all corners of SA in response to the Constitutional Court's momentous decision to impose a jail sentence on the former president, Jacob Zuma.

The judgement was passed on Tuesday, 29 June, much to the surprise, or the joy of many, not least the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) commander-in-chief, Julius Malema.

EFF leader Julius Malema thanked the Constitutional Court for its decision to impose a prison sentence on former president Jacob Zuma. Image: J. Countess/ Getty Images.

"Thank you ConCourtSA for protecting our democracy and, once more, proving that we are all equal before the law. Strength comrade president [Jacob] Zuma; this too shall pass," wrote Malema.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Malema lauded the landmark ruling by the ConCourt and wished strength to Zuma.

Wishing the former president goodwill as he faces the stark reality could be seen as disingenuous, as the two men never saw eye to eye; leaving many gasping at the publicity surrounding their purported tea party in February.

Malema's message was not the only thing noticeable about the tweet. Additionally, the former ANC youth leader embedded a video in the original tweet, which seems to show an EFF MP going on a tirade and taking shots at opposition parties in parliament.

The tweet garnered massive reactions as many followers and detractors, alike, added their voices to the growing song of the developments of the day.

Basket of mixed reactions to Malema tweet on ConCourt, Zuma

One user commented that now that Malema had finally given the "signal", fighters can engage on the matter. He added that it had been a long wait for them and that they [ConCourt] didn’t want to contradict Malema's predilection.

Others took the opportunity to comment on the CR17 campaign while others, more hilariously, poked fun at the inferior quality of the tea Malema and Zuma shared at the tea party in Nkandla.

Jacob Zuma’s Son, Edward Zuma, makes bold challenge, rejects court judgement

Jacob Zuma today learnt his fate at the Constitutional Court but his son, Edward Zuma, has taken a defiant stance on the outcome, declaring he would have to be "killed" if authorities want to get to his father.

Briefly News reported recently that the country's highest court has imposed a 15-month prison term on the elderly former statesman for his failure to follow an order to testify before the state capture inquiry earlier in the year.

Edward's comments came shortly following the decision. He was speaking to reporters outside the Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

It has also been reported that Zuma, now 79, has five days to hand himself over to law enforcement, according to eNCA. The younger Zuma did not mince his words as he said that drastic measures would have to be taken before this can be carried out.

