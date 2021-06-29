Gigi Lamayne Shows Support to Swaziland Protesters: "A Revolution Has Begun"

South African rapper Gigi Lamayne has showed the pro-democracy protesters in Swaziland her full support

The talented musician took to social media on Tuesday and shared snaps of herself and the Swaziland flag

The media personality believes that a revolution has begun in eSwatini and shared that she's all about the power of the people

Gigi Lamayne took to social media on Tuesday, 29 June to show her support to the Swaziland protesters. Pro-democracy protests swept the kingdom this week.

Gigi Lamayne showed her support to the Swaziland protesters. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The rapper took to Twitter and shared her thoughts on the protests and to show her support to the demonstrators. She tweeted snaps of herself and the #eSwatini flag. Gigi Lamayne captioned her post:

"People in power can never challenge the power of the people. A revolution has begun and we are all for it. #eSwatini."

Tweeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@MEGAMEDIATV1 said:

"We appreciate it."

@Muslim_Pulisic asked:

"What's your take on the 'anti-lockdown march' on the 30th?"

@KronicDaOculist commented:

"I knew I heard some Swati in 'Ice Cream'.

@LyrikalBusta added:

"S/O @Gigi_Lamayne we appreciate you! We need to hit the studio and preach about the issue."

King Mswati flees to Johannesburg amid Swaziland protests

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Communist Party of eSwatini confirmed that King Mswati III fled his country of Swaziland on Tuesday. The party alleges that he is hiding out in Johannesburg. According to EWN, King Mswati fled amid pro-democracy protests that have swept the kingdom.

According to SABC News, a number of unconfirmed reports have emerged that protestors went on a rampage and set businesses on fire in Matsapha, said to belong to King Mswati.

A member of the Communist Party of eSwatini, Thokozani Kunene, said protest action would continue in the country until King Mswati steps aside and bows down to democracy.

