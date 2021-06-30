A teenage boy has received praises from social media users following his heroic display that was captured on CCTV

The 17-year-old boy named Feuzi Zabaat happened to be around the storey building when the child made the fall from the second floor of the building

Feuzi caught the 2-year-old mid-air in an incredible demonstration of bravery and has been hailed by the kid's parents

A teenager has earned the admiration of social media users as he came to the rescue of a kid.

In a LinkedIn video shared by Victoria Toumit, the Algerian national identified as Feuzi Zabaat caught a kid falling from a storey building.

The 2-year-old kid had fallen from a window on the second floor Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News

According to Euronews, 2-year-old Syrian toddler, Doha Muhammed had wandered off while her mum cooked and made way to the window.

The incident reportedly happened in Istanbul, Turkey.

BBC reports that Feuzi's bravery stunned the kid's parents. They call him a hero.

People say the lad deserves a medal

Many have expressed awe at his calmness and bravery exhibited in the video and called that he be given a medal of honour.

Steven S. said:

"It doesn’t matter where you call home in the world or your status, you just have to care enough about your fellow human beings, and have the courage to do what’s right.

"He deserves to be called a hero…and given a medal."

Annette Caforio commented:

"Just incredible!...."being at the right place at the right time"....or....Allah's intervention?....I love the hero's comments. Great video !!"

Artan Myrataj reacted:

"In a panicky situation most of people would just panic and loose concentration so the result is disastrous. Only a hero concentrates on doing the best of the moment and hence the result. Well done."

Hero hailed for jumping off 25m bridge to save toddler

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Good Samaritan known as Jonathan Bauer has revealed what drove him to save the life of a two-year-old girl. Bauer jumped off a 25-metre bridge into a Maryland bay last Sunday and has shared his version of events.

According to TODAY, Bauer was reluctant to reveal his identity after the heroic rescue of the young girl.

However, Bauer has since recounted during a recent press conference what happened in the five-car accident on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City that led to the toddler being thrown into Assawoman Bay.

