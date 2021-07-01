A few years ago a trio of women went viral after they composed a song and dance that expressed their feelings towards former president Jacob Zuma

In the song, the three women can be heard singing "Zuma must go" while also doing some dance moves to accompany their lyrics

The song became very popular and so did the clip. Many locals were once again talking about it after the video resurfaced on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A few years ago, three South African women started a trendy song while expressing their views about the then president of South Africa - president Jacob Zuma. In the song, women are basically calling on Zuma to stand down.

And now a clip of the women singing the viral #ZumaMustGo song has resurfaced online and South Africans can't help but laugh especially since Zuma has been given a few days to hand himself over to the police.

The women who made the ZumaMustGo song have once again popped up. Image: @PresGJZuma

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"Zuma Must Go trio finishes me," @Kulanicool captioned the post.

Here are some of the hilarious comments made about the clip:

@kabelodick said:

"Am just shocked Zuma trio survived Corona These women are leadership"

@Mseleku_ said:

"Sisuka kude neh"

@SiyandaMapukat1 said:

"Wait man, are these the musketeers singing Zooma must go that time, wow they are back with bang, I'm finished and klaar kaput zonke bonke."

Dudu Zuma shares snap of her dad looking cheerful

Briefly News also reported that Duduzile Zuma recently headed online to assure her father's supporters that he is still in high spirits despite the fact that he was given 5 days to hand himself over to the police after being found guilty of defying the ConCourt.

Taking to Twitter, Zuma's daughter Dudu shared a snap of her dad sharing a happy laugh with his spokesperson. Admittedly, Zuma's smile does not look like the smile of a man who is soon headed to prison.

"How @PresJGZuma's Day Is Going With His Spokesperson @MzwaneleManyi," the post was captioned.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za