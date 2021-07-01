Aww: Woman Buys New Whip, Decides to Name It After Her Granny

A local woman has honoured her grandmother by naming her new car after the much-beloved caregiver

The BMW lover also shared a snap of her stunning new ride

The cute post definitely had social media users in their feeling and many took to reminiscing about sweet memories with their own grannies

A local woman has honoured her much-beloved grandmother in one very unique way, naming her brand new car after her gogo. The BMW enthusiast flaunted her whip all over the Twitter feed.

This stunner is honouring her grandma. Images: @LynneoMcBlack/Twitter

@LynneoMcBlack shared the incredible snap that's got everyone talking.

"I’ve decided to name her after my grandmother. Kgunadi." she captioned the stunning post along with a few heart emoji's.

While many gagged at the impressive new whip, others simply took to the time to reminisce about sweet moments with their own grandmothers.

Check out some of the cute comments below:

@MishackMalose said:

"How do we sex cars to know its a he or a she? Nice car..congrats."

@Nthabbie said:

"Congrats Gogo Manzini! Who’s grandma also called them Kgunadi ? Such sweet memories."

@Cyaak471 said:

"Thokoza mngoma, your baby looks so much beautiful. I name even my house's, my cars I talk to them before I can take any trip. Kgunadi akuphathe kahle thonga elihle."

@MindingMynown said:

"Yoh my GOD.Take me for a spin in Kgunadi please."

@Tibane_Shiko said:

"May she live long and prosper."

@BubblesExtraGum said:

"Your baby is too much."

Man whose parents sold their land to send him to America buys 3-unit home

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that a Nigerian Instagram comedian, Foxy P, has gifted his parents a three-unit multi-family home and shared adorable photos on social media.

Foxy P with the Instagram handle @thefoxhimself said his parents sold their land 20 years ago to send him to America for college.

Sharing adorable photos of the house on his page, he wrote:

"20 years ago my parents sold their land to send me to America for college. Recently, I was very fortunate to buy them a 3 unit multi family home here so they can live in one, rent out the others and live for free forever."

He expressed gratitude to everyone who made it possible for him to purchase the house.

According to him, he was going to buy a two-unit house but his mentor with the Instagram handle @thanasis_ante43 advised him against it.

Foxy P quoted his mentor as saying:

"If you gonna invest then get a 3 unit so they live in one, one pays the mortgage and the 3rd is your revenue."

Many are impressed

@alexxekubo said:

"Fantastic, you just unlocked another level of blessing over your life, just watch."

@aphricanace commented:

"So inspiring brother! Congrats on such a big big big deal."

@officialowengee said:

"God bless you for doing this, our parents deserve everything, their Joy will continue to increase you IJN."

@djlambo_ wrote:

"AMAZING!!!! Congratulations brother, more blessings."

