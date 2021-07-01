Religious Community Embarks on Zuma’s Nkandla in Prayer Offer

The religious community, in their apparent support of Jacob Zuma, have descended on the former president's homestead to offer prayers

Religious leaders have been known to flock to Zuma's defence, notably during tumultuous periods such as the well-documented corruption scandals against him

Zuma has also often grabbed the opportunity, when faced with such political scrutiny, to use their pulpits as his own political podium

Certain sections of the religious community have risen to band around South Africa's former president, Jacob Zuma, who on Tuesday was at the mercy of a judgement delivered by the country's highest court.

Reports have emerged of religious leaders who have taken foot to Zuma's homestead in Nkandla to offer their support in the form of prayers.

Religious leaders are in Nkandla to offer support to ex-president Jacob Zuma in the form of prayers. Image: Lucky Morajane/ Daily Sun.

Source: Getty Images

It is not the first time that church leaders have rushed to the ex-ANC president's defence, who according to eNCA, is reportedly in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal to consult with his lawyers on the Constitutional Court judgment.

Per a recent Briefly News report, Zuma has three days left to hand himself over to authorities, failing which the Police Minister Bheki Cele has been ordered to make a beeline to Zuma's homestead to carry out the arrest.

News reports have been widely circulated of Zuma's guilty verdict on the contempt of court charges which were levelled after he refused to follow an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry.

Zuma's foundation of the same name is decrying the judgment, labelling it emotional and angry. The 79-year-old has often boasted of God’s divine support when matters went his way, and perhaps he hopes for the same here.

Mainline Christian churches have been known to be uncomfortable with his past utterances of divine intervention, while neo-Pentecostal church leaders have lent their support.

An article published by IOL in July 2019, cited that whenever Zuma faced political scrutiny for a growing number of scandals, they offered their pulpits as his own political podium.

Zuma heads to Nkandla accompanied by warm welcome prayers

In a 2018 Briefly News report, religious leaders from the National Interfaith Council of South Africa (NICSA) announced their intention to hold a special prayer ceremony for Zuma.

The ceremony was done in partnership with the Commission for Religious Affairs in KwaNxamalala. Bishop Timothy Ngcobo, provincial secretary for the organisation, at the time said:

"The church leaders are of the view that it’s imperative to thank God for securing former president Jacob Zuma during his tenure as the president of the ANC and the country."

