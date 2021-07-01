Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has hinted that he has decided to hang up his boots with a video showing off his many soccer shirts

The dreadlocked superstar’s latest social media has since attracted a number of reactions from many of his Bafana Bafana and Chiefs fans

On the same note, the Soweto-born legend's clip has also grabbed the attention of football writers from a number of publications

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has dropped a hint that he has retired from the beautiful game. The dreadlocked anchorman has shared a video clip displaying a collection of football jerseys.

‘Yeye’ took to Instagram and Twitter to show off a number of shirts ranging from his days with the national team as well as with Kaizer Chiefs.

Some of the shirts come from his opponents whom he has graced the field of play with or against. The Soweto-born legend was recently on the books of TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership and was mostly excused to focus on his coaching studies.

The post reads:

@Marc_Strydom said:

“Enjoy the retirement legend. You bow out with the class that you conducted your career with. Thanks, I enjoyed the football immensely, especially that clash with Seydou Keita at the 2013 Nations Cup.”

@CKlatey said:

"Been an honour documenting your career, Grootman! I’m sure it will not end here and you’ll continue to be part of our beautiful game, so here’s to the next chapter and wishing you all of the very best!”

@Mapensela11 said:

"Uyibekile induku ebandla grootman, here's to a new journey and a brighter future.”

@Arankoko Said:

"Great One Yeye. It's a beginning of a new chapter.”

@Absolutefootball said:

"Just remembered this clip from the late Cebo Maanyapelo.”

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Kevin De Bryune is what he is today because of watching your videos.....”

@BAMongana said;

"What a beautiful exit Yeye, thank you for the memories... I enjoyed watching you mesmerize the middle of the park even though I didn't like the fact that you played for Chiefs because I dislike that team with passion...Good luck in your new life endeavours champ.”

