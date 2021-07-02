A young South African man recently headed online to share an inspirational and truly heartwarming post about his life after testing positive for HIV

The post features two snaps of himself, one before he started his ARV treatment for the virus and one after he had successfully taken the treatment for six months

Many people felt ruly motivated by the post and swiftly headed to the comment section where they shared positive messages and words of support

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A young man with the Twitter handle, @DMothoana has left many people feeling inspired and educated after he headed to Twitter to share a heartwarmingly positive post about living his life while HIV positive.

"A rare picture of my before and after ARVs. A year and 6 months later, I am in awe of my remarkable system for carrying me this far. What a journey it has been! Today we breath again. Don't let anyone advise you otherwise, there is still life after testing postive for HIV❤✊"

This young man has inspired many with his post on HIV. Images: @DMothoana

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Many South Africans absolutely loved the heartwarming Twitter post and swiftly headed to the comment section where they shared a number of thoughtful messages of support. Read a few of their comments below:

@lolituztar said:

"I lost my cousin this year due to hiv complications, I am happy to see you surviving."

@thabethe1_vusi said:

"Keep at it bro we are in it together...just drank mine now."

@zvatts said:

"Educate us on how not to be HIV positive.Thanks!"

@Spholachris said:

"Proud of you bra"

Woman Living with HIV Inspires Others to Break the Stigma

Briefly News also reported that one inspirational South African is not letting her positive HIV diagnosis get her down, sharing a few supportive words for anyone going through similar health challenges

@DingileZikhona_, aka 'God's Favourite', appears Heaven-sent to all those still coming to terms with a new chronic illness diagnosis. Offering a shoulder, the strong woman has shared a beautiful pic of herself alongside her medication in the hopes of de-stigmatising her illness.

"To all the survivors of Chronic Illnesses... Please join this thread and give strength to those who still feel weak and are about to give up... Mostly the newly diagnosed patient that still dealing with trauma and anxiety," her encouraging post read in part.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za