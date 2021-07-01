A local woman living with a terminal illness is definitely not letting it hold her back and has encouraged others to do the same

@DingileZikhona_ is an HIV survivor and serves as a beacon of hope to others suffering from the illness

Mzansi was definitely touched by the post and took to the comments section to thank the woman for her strength

One inspirational South African is not letting her positive HIV diagnosis get her down, sharing a few supportive words for anyone going through similar health challenges.

This stunner is not letting a little illness get her down, motivating people with her story about living with HIV. Images: @DingileZikhona_/Twitter

@DingileZikhona_, aka 'God's Favourite', appears Heaven-sent to all those still coming to terms with a new chronic illness diagnosis. Offering a shoulder, the strong woman has shared a beautiful pic of herself alongside her medication in the hopes of de-stigmatising her illness.

"To all the survivors of Chronic Illnesses... Please join this thread and give strength to those who still feel weak and are about to give up... Mostly the newly diagnosed patient that still dealing with trauma and anxiety," her encouraging post read in part.

The HIV survivor is definitely not letting her illness hold her back and has encouraged others to live exactly the same way.

Social media users were certainly touched by the woman's courage and although no one came forward to share their own photos, many thanked the woman for being their pillar of strength.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Linah54199055 said:

"I wish to meet you one day, you such a sweet soul... kind and so loving."

@SinawoTshaka said:

"Nam ndiyabawela hlangana naye, such a sweet gentle soul."

@awkward_nev had this encouraging message:

"I'm Shandu, I'm not on any chronic meds but would like to encourage you to continue taking your meds. I might not be on any meds but I have my own battles I'm dealing with, which might be worse than just popping a pill. Being on chronic is not a death sentence."

@PozzessL said:

"Dear God's Favourite, The Sigma Male Loves Your Courage... May Your Energy Reach more people... Yours Inspired: The Sigma Male."

Eish Covid: Minnie Dlamini to spend birthday sick in bed

In more news about being ill, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality and mother-of-one Minnie Dlamini is not a happy camper after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The media personality is currently going through the most with the symptoms and is trying to recover in bed.

Taking to Instagram stories, she expressed sadness over the fact that she would have to spend her upcoming birthday bedridden due to the nasty virus.

“It’s my birthday next week and at this rate I will have to spend it sick in bed. Covid sucks.”

Indeed it does. We hope that she recovers speedily.

Just yesterday, the media personality asked Mzansi for prayers as her family battled the illness. She said that they were all "out of commission" due to the virus.

