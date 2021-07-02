Our hearts were thoroughly melted recently after a young dad headed online to share the most adorable throwback post of him and his cute little family

In the post, the good-looking man stands beside his handsome husband while they both hold their identically adorable twin sons in baby carriers

The post received a lot of attention from Twitter users who absolutely loved to see such a wholesome post on their timelines

A young couple has left many people swooning and a lot of tweeps ready to start a family after sharing a heartwarming family post. Taking to Twitter, @obisme83 shared a snap of his cute husband and twin sons and we all loved it.

Retail, by any means Necessary!! Red heartFamily (man, man, boy, boy) #tbt #him #twins #love #family #heartbeat #retailtherapy #youngkings #blackgaydads," he captioned the sweet post.

This young family got all the compliments online. Images: @obisme83

The net absolutely loved to see the heartwarming tweet and wasted no time taking to the comment section to shower the beautiful family with love and compliments. Read a few of their comments about the post below:

@mallewi said:

"This is so effing cute. i--"

@DatGrrrlLifts said:

"You'll get free babysitting from me."

@Leos_finest87 said:

"Omg! They so cute"

@antonio02266768 said:

"Two beautiful dads and two beautiful baby God bless be safe"

@jeanette_nadene said:

"I needed this to cleanse my timeline :)"

Siblings Recreate Throwback Family Photo from Decades Before, Internet Is Wowed

Briefly News also reported that three Nigerian siblings recreated an adorable family photo they took many years ago with a new one as they struck similar poses and got many people on social media talking.

One of the siblings with the Twitter handle @chefobubu took to the social media platform to share both photos and captioned them: "How It started Vs How it’s going." In both photos, the male, with palpable smile on his face, stood beside his two sisters as they posed for the camera.

Both the old and the new photos show how far the siblings have come. A lot may have happened in those many years and a lot may equally have been achieved.

