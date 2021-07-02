A video clip of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri delivering a big sermon in what appears to be an Asian country has been shared online

In the video, Bushiri can be seen speaking to the masses while enlisting the help of a translator; he also touches them, which causes them to fall over

Many people have shared their interesting and sometimes contrasting thoughts about the video clip in the comment section of the post

A clip that was taken in 2018 of the controversial church leader and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri delivering a church sermon to a large crowd in what appears to be China has been shared on Twitter by @kulanicool.

In the video, Bushiri enlists the help of a translator who helps him deliver what appears to be a powerful message to the church-goers who listen intently to the prophet. At some point in the clip, Bushiri also lays hands on the gatherers, who subsequently fall at his touch.

An old clip of Shepherd Bushiri delivering a mass sermon in Korea has been shared online. Image: @shepherdbushiriministries

"Bushiri remains undefeated," the video clip was captioned.

South Africans had this to say about the video:

@PaleighMM said:

"I can think of a few prophets who are mad that this isn't them."

@Silas22234019 said:

"Dy mane ke star."

@law1920 said:

"Has he now left South Africa for Korea? So Malawi was just a place of transit? Papa is now international, doesn't fit for local."

@DJKingSelepe said:

"Problem is that this one's where they are going to realise that he scammed them, they might kill him."

Shepherd Bushiri calls out for prophecy fail 5 years later

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has, once again, found himself in the limelight. According to an article by the Daily Sun, he’s being haunted by his own prophecy from five years ago.

During the flamboyant church sermon captured on video and dated 6 November, 2016, Bushiri confidently predicted that presidential candidate Daniel Edah would be the next president of the Republic of Benin.

He then enthusiastically called on his roaring congregation to stone him and declare the leader a false prophet if the prediction did not come true. “Everyone, write it down. If this prophecy does not happen, I am a fake prophet; come and stone me. I am seeing you as a president. I am saying this in front of everyone," Bushiri says in the clip.

Source: Briefly.co.za