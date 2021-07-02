Zuma: Last Minute Court Bid and Westville Prison Awaits Former President

Former head of state Jacob Zuma is giving his all trying to avoid jail time as he is planning to apply to the Constitutional Court to retract its sentence

Zuma is appealing the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal to halt his incarceration while awaiting their response

With all that's going on, it has also been revealed that Zuma will spend his jail time in Westville Prison in KZN, when it comes to pass

Former president Jacob Zuma will reportedly be applying to the Constitutional Court to retract its prison sentence on charges of contempt. Zuma, at the same time, will appeal to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to halt his incarceration while awaiting the outcome of the appeal.

30 June, 2021 saw acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe formally signing a warrant of commitment for the former head of state. The letter states that Zuma will be held at the Westville Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Carl Niehaus, the spokesperson of the MKMVA and one of Zuma's strongest supporters, will be hosting a press conference outside Nkandla's main gate on Friday, 2 July, although his purpose is unclear.

Jacob Zuma will be applying to have his sentence retracted but the prison for his incarceration has been decided. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Following reports by SowetanLIVE, Tuesday saw the Constitutional Court decide that Zuma was in contempt of court and therefore must volunteer himself into custody by Sunday.

According to News24, events escalated as Thursday saw retaliation by Zuma's supporters as they banded together to illustrate distaste towards the sentencing of the Constitutional Court just three days before Zuma was scheduled to hand himself over to authorities.

SAPS has dismissed threats from Jacob Zuma's supporters who want to prevent his arrest

Earlier, Briefly News reported that as the time draws closer to the scheduled incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, either voluntarily or by force, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has disregarded threats by supporters of the former head of state to protect him from being incarcerated.

Responding to multiple threats from supporters to risk their lives in order to prevent the arrest of Zuma, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the national police spokesperson, issued a statement saying that the arrest will be carried out under the authority that the law provides them.

The situation came as a result of a long, substantial legal battle between Zuma, the Zondo Commission and the Constitutional Court. The escalation accelerated drastically following the apex court's decision to sentence Zuma to 15 months in prison for disobeying its order to testify in front of the Zondo Commission.

Source: Briefly.co.za