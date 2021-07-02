South African authorities are not deterred by threats from Jacob Zuma loyalists to protect him from imprisonment

Tensions arose as a result of the former president's lengthy battle with the courts and disregard for the Zondo Commission

Zuma's arrest will be made soon by law enforcement, who assured citizens that the situation is not as tense as they perceive

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

As the time draws closer to the scheduled incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, either voluntarily or by force, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has disregarded threats by supporters of the former head of state to protect him from being incarcerated.

Responding to multiple threats to risk their lives in order to prevent the arrest of Zuma, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the national police spokesperson, issued a statement saying that the arrest will be carried out under the authority that the law provides them.

The situation came as a result of a long, substantial legal battle between Zuma, the Zondo Commission and the Constitutional Court. The escalation accelerated drastically following the apex court's decision to sentence Zuma to 15 months in prison for disobeying its order to testify in front of the Zondo Commission.

The South African Police Service has dismissed threats made by Jacob Zuma's supporters about his incarceration. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to IOL, the ruling ignited a verbal confrontation between Zuma’s supporters and the police with tensions continuing to escalate. Wednesday saw the MK vets prevented a police van from entering the home of Zuma. SAPS authorities argue that the situation was not as serious as the media has portrayed.

Following reports by News24, police have issued warnings to those accumulating outside Zuma’s home to abide by the implemented Covid-19 regulations.

Dudu shares a snap of her dad, says he is in high spirits ahead of incarceration

Briefly News also reported that Duduzile Zuma recently headed online to assure her father's supporters that he is still in high spirits despite the fact that he was given five days to hand himself over to the police after being found guilty of defying the ConCourt.

Taking to Twitter, Zuma's daughter Dudu shared a snap of her dad sharing a happy laugh with his spokesperson. Admittedly, Zuma's smile does not look like the smile of a man who is soon headed to prison.

"How @PresJGZuma's Day Is Going With His Spokesperson @MzwaneleManyi," the post was captioned.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za