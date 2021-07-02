A Legend Bows Out: The Life and Times of Legendary Late Steve Kekana

Tebogo Steve Kekana was a South African singer and songwriter. He passed away on 1 July 2021 and the nation has been in mourning. His life has been that of a legend, with his contributions to music granting him immortality for years to come. Briefly News takes a look at the life of this icon.

Steve Kekana was born in Zebediela, Transvaal on 4 August 1958. He lost his sight at the age of five.

The early life and career of Steve Kekana

Kekana developed a love for singing during his school years and joined singing groups to hone his skill. In 1979 and 1980, Kekana won what was then known as the SABC Black Music Award for best male vocalist.

His song Raising My Family was hugely popular in Europe in 1980.

Kekana’s significant contributions to the music industry and his impressive educational achievements

Kekana had recorded more than forty albums in his lifetime. His songs The Bushman and Feel So Strong (featuring Hotline) were hits on the airwaves, reaching number 13 and number 6 in 1982 and 1983 respectively.

Steve Kekana was a university graduate with B Juris and LLB degrees. He was an Advocate and a lecturer in Labour Law at the University of South Africa.

Steve Kekana passes away, leaving South Africans in shock

Legendary musician and songwriter Advocate Steve Kekana passed away on Thursday morning, 1 July. He was 63 years old.

According to the City Press family friend and legendary poet Mzwakhe Mbuli confirmed Kekana’s passing.

The details of Kekana’s passing have not yet been confirmed by his family. However, it was reported that he was hospitalized before his untimely passing.

Steve Kekana was reportedly working on new music at time of passing

According to reports, Kekana was reportedly working on releasing new music before his passing.

Speaking to IOL, his producer Palesa Malatji, confirmed that they were working on a project that had already had a name.

“I’m paralysed. I am left in the dark. We were working on a project in studio. I don’t know what to say except we have not only lost a singer but we have lost the last healer we had.”

Mzansi rapper L-Tido pays homage to Steve Kekana

L- Tido recently took to social media to pay tribute to the late Steve Kekana. The legendary musician had a special place in the rapper’s heart.

In 2013, L Tido dropped a single called Steve Kekana from his album All Off Me and quickly hit it with a remix featuring Magz, Ma-E and Cassper Nyovest. Taking to Twitter, he posted a snippet of the famous song:

Tributes pour in for Steve Kekana after announcement of death

Tributes poured in for Steve Kekana following his death. Many took to social media to share their condolences to the friends and family who lost their loved one.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela was one of the first to share the news of the passing, saying:

“"RIP: Singer Steve Kekana. Legendary singer and songwriter Steve Kekana passed away today. He was 63 years old."

Politician Herman Mashaba also took to social media and penned a heartfelt tribute following Kekana's death.

Mashaba said:

"We have lost a legend. I can clearly remember how he took South Africa by storm in 1985. Steve Kekana entertained us, and got us through some of the worst times."

