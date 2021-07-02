Trailblazer: Basetsana Kumalo Relives Her 1994 Miss World Moment With Epic Video

Basetsana Kumalo has been hailed as a trailblazer after reliving her Miss World moment with epic throwback clip

On Thursday, 1 July, the former Miss South Africa said she got all emotional after watching the video filmed in 1994

Celebs such as Somizi, Tamaryn Green and Kgomotso Christopher reacted positively to the clip and said the video took them back to their childhood days

Basetsana Kumalo took to social media to relive her Miss World moment with an epic throwback video. The stunning businesswoman entered the competition back in 1994 after winning the title of Miss South Africa that year.

Basetsana Kumalo relived her 1994 Miss World moment with epic video. Image: @basetsanakumalo

The media mogul took to Instagram and posted the clip in which she can be seen strutting her stuff on the world stage. According to ZAlebs, Bassie captioned the beautiful video:

"Once upon a time…there was a kid from eKasi Soweto….yazi mara, we were once thin just joking…it so doesn’t matter! P.S. Thank you @drgule_ for digging this up….wow…been so emotional watching the Journey of Hope #JOH."

Mzansi celebs took to her comment section and praised the TV presenter for paving the way for other Mzansi models such as Zozi Tunzi. Check out some of the comments from her industry peers below:

Somizi said:

"Thanks for taking me back to the day I became a fan. I watched this live on TV and I was jumping up and down......bazala."

Moshe Ndiki wrote:

"Ahhh maan, this touched my heart."

Tarina Patel commented:

"Beautiful then and now, a classic is a classic, love @basetsanakumalo."

Kayise Ngqula said:

"There never will be another one like you MaB. I see a young Bontle there too."

Tamaryn Green wrote:

"Wow Bassie. How I enjoyed watching this. You have always been the most graceful, beautiful, kind woman that you are. Taking up space."

Kgomotso Christopher added:

"Ke fetsa ke 'we were once thin'... I love your sense of humour... Aaah Bassie, you were and will always be a trailblazer. Beautiful."

Basetsana Kumalo celebrates turning 47 in March

In other news, Briefly News reported that Basetsana Kumalo celebrated her 47th birthday in March. The gorgeous media mogul took to Instagram on Monday, 1 March to share her excitement at her birthday month finally arriving.

The stunner shared a cute snap of herself on the photo-sharing app along with her post. She captioned her post:

"Birthday month has fully loaded!!!"

The former Miss SA told her 1 million followers that she enjoys growing older and to openly reveal her age. Bassie said:

"Believe it or not, I enjoy growing older with each year. People are often taken aback when I openly say how old I am without flinching. I guess society has decided to frown upon aging, and has prescribed what the ideal standards of beauty is."

