Duduzile Zuma recently headed to Twitter to share a short clip of the convoy of cars all making their way to Nkandla to support her dad Jacob Zuma

In the short video, a big number of cars can be heard hooting and using their hazards as a symbol of their mission

Many people found the video very interesting and swiftly headed to the comment section to share their thoughts about what the supporters were doing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Duduzile Zuma is seemingly not her father Jacob Zuma's only support. The young woman recently headed online to show appreciation to the many people who were making their way to Nkandla to show Zuma some support.

"All roads lead to Nkandla. Amandla," she captioned the short video clip on Twitter.

Dudu Zuma shared a clip of Zuma supporters heading to Nkandla. Images: @DZumaSambudla

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Many people found the clip quite interesting and wasted no time heading to the comment section where they shared their thoughts about the Jacob Zuma and ConCourt debacle. Read a few of their comments below:

@Chris80109155 said:

"This revolutionary is not for the poor. REVOLUTION with fancy cars. This fight is for the tenderpreneurs who benefited under Atul Gupta presidency aka Jacob Zuma administration in the name of poor people. This is the reflection of corrupt Kwazulu Natal province."

@Sizwe81798035 said:

"Angeke uyibone iConvoy enjena isuka kuUgu District, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu ngoba amaxoki abheke izikhundla and once the revolution has been won they will be claiming it first orubbish. Thanks to all councillors from other District in KZN for support mainly Durban."

@africa1_bantu said:

"We are about to break the so-called COVID regulations to join #Nkandla from GP and Limpopo and fight mbuso wamasipa. Zuma is going to no prison even if he wants to. #DefendOurDemocracy #RamaphosaMustFall"

Jacob Zuma says prison sentence is a death sentence

Briefly News also reported that After a delay, former president Jacob Zuma addressed the press on Sunday evening at his home in Nkandla. Zuma said that sending him to prison at his age and his medical issues during the height of the pandemic would be the same as being sentencing him to death.

The former president said that he is not afraid of going to jail for his beliefs and has been a prisoner of conscience before. Zuma said that he would give the country a chance to hear his side. He thanked his supporters who had flocked to Nkandla.

He thanked the Constitutional Court for giving him an audience to appeal the 15-month sentence on the 12th of July. The former president hoped that his supporters would remain outside his home until the date of his appeal.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za