Dudu Zuma Post Snaps of Her & JZ ‘Studying’ SA Says: Prepare His Bags

Duduzile Zuma recently headed online to share a photograph of herself and her father Jacob Zuma "seriously studying" some documents

In the snap, the two of them can be seen examining some papers that were placed before them while sitting side by side at a big desk in what looks like an office

The post received various reactions from people who either shared their support for the Zuma duo while others told them it wouldn't work they just need to prepare for jail

Duduzile Zuma is continuing on with her ploy to make it seem like everything is calm in the Zuma household despite the fact that he was given five days to give himself over to the cops and only has a few days left of the five.

Zuma and his daughter "seriously" study together

Taking to Twitter, Dudu shared a snap of the two of them together and claimed that they were 'seriously studying' the documents that were placed in front of them.

Dudu Zuma shared a photo of her and her dad Jacob Zuma studying. Image: @DZumaSambudla

Source: Twitter

"Working Late With @PresJGZuma Seriously Studying The Documents," she captioned the snap of the two of them.

Mzansi had a lot to say:

@Malusi24900206 said:

"No need to bother uBaba with that nonsense, we are going to war. We are taking the land as well, enough is enough."

@Rhamncwalothiwa said:

"I blame Adv Skhakhane, the guy who misled your father."

@NalediLight said:

"You cant appeal that judgment, what are you studying it for? He should be learning how to make a shank out of a toothbrush."

@SAMBIRI9 said:

"Nothing to study here. Prepare his bags. You have 3 days"

Dudu shares a snap of her dad, says he is in high spirits

Briefly News also reported that Duduzile Zuma recently headed online to assure her father's supporters that he is still in high spirits despite the fact that he was given 5 days to hand himself over to the police after being found guilty of defying the ConCourt.

Taking to Twitter, Zuma's daughter Dudu shared a snap of her dad sharing a happy laugh with his spokesperson. Admittedly, Zuma's smile does not look like the smile of a man who is soon headed to prison.

"How @PresJGZuma's Day Is Going With His Spokesperson @MzwaneleManyi," the post was captioned.

