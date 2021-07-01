Julius Malema has headed to the Twitter streets sharing his take on the #PrayforSouthAfrica movement currently trending on social media

The EFF leader seems to suggest he may take former President Zuma to prison himself if he's not properly held accountable by the ruling government

Mzansi social media users also took part in the heated discussion, sharing their thoughts on the issue of President Zuma and his prison sentence

It seems Julius Malema may be hinting at a political upheaval, suggesting the EFF is on its way to collect former President Jacob Zuma to serve his recently-handed down prison sentence.

comes amid widespread criticism of South Africa's ruling government under the hashtag #PrayforSouthAfrica. Malema's take on the matter, of course, is a call to action to all his supporters.

"Amahostela abheke khona," he writes, which suggests his party may be heading out to collect the former President.

Mzansi social media users had a few thoughts of their own. Many criticised the young people for their evident inaction towards a government that seems to be failing them.

Still others commented on the fact that a small faction of people seem to be protecting Zuma despite his guilty verdict.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Larry09946851 said:

"Pray for what? We need to start acting and fight this system before things get worse."

@KhutsoRebel said:

"Africa needs to stop being obsessed with prayers, as long as South Africa is governed by the ANC it will never prosper. The problem with South Africa is ANC voters."

@MikeDandala said:

"Someone need to explain to Zulu people that what is going on with Zuma is not an ambush on Zulu people, it's a political ambush on Zuma. This "Zulu uyasabeka" stunt doesn't not intimidated us, actually it makes them look like fools."

@UMntuNgabantu said:

"I said this 5 days ago and yesterday there was a failed March against covid19 lockdown. Mzansi youth let's just rest si swaak"

@PretoriaProudly said:

"This country needs the youth that will be politically active.Not the one that focuses on individuals, alcohol and twerk for politicians."

@Mr_Khambule178 said:

"The youth of eSwatini took action and our youth decides to pray, We deserve to suffer!"

In related stories, Briefly News previously reported that reactions have come in from all corners of SA in response to the Constitutional Court's momentous decision to impose a jail sentence on the former president, Jacob Zuma.

The judgement was passed on Tuesday, 29 June, much to the surprise, or the joy of many, not least the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) commander-in-chief, Julius Malema.

"Thank you ConCourtSA for protecting our democracy and, once more, proving that we are all equal before the law. Strength comrade president [Jacob] Zuma; this too shall pass," wrote Malema.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Malema lauded the landmark ruling by the ConCourt and wished strength to Zuma.

Wishing the former president goodwill as he faces the stark reality could be seen as disingenuous, as the two men never saw eye to eye; leaving many gasping at the publicity surrounding their purported tea party in February.

Malema's message was not the only thing noticeable about the tweet. Additionally, the former ANC youth leader embedded a video in the original tweet, which seems to show an EFF MP going on a tirade and taking shots at opposition parties in parliament.

The tweet garnered massive reactions as many followers and detractors, alike, added their voices to the growing song of the developments of the day.

