Dumi Mkokstad Warns South Africans to Not Believe Everything They Read

Dumi Mkokstad doesn't want people to be misinformed and took to social media to share some advice with the nation

In a political sense, things are a bit shaky in Mzansi, especially considering the Covid-19 pandemic and corruption

Dumi urged Mzansi citizens to not believe everything they read and this started a discussion on social media

Mzansi gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad has decided to let South Africans know what's on his mind. Dumi is not one to beat around the bush and is tired of misinformation from the media. Taking to social media, Dumi said that people shouldn't believe information that they receive all the time.

"By the time most South Africans see what is happening, it will be too late. Stop believing everything said by the media and start doing your own research," said Dumi.

Dumi's statement started a dialogue on social media and a few people started to discuss what he could've been talking about. Given the current situation in the country with Covid-19, the peeps started to think that Dumi was talking about that.

Dumi Mkokstad wants South Africans to proceed with caution when receiving information from the media. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa

Source: Instagram

Dumi Mkokstad starts a conversation on social media about misinformation, things get heated

Mzansi social media users were in agreement with Dumi but others took the time to critique his stance. Check out the reactions below:

@Dijosti said:

"Focus on gospel music. The Constitutional Court is not the media, it’s a court of law."

@mnumzane_simo commented:

"The media is always telling us to buy your music... So."

@MlozanaAce said:

"People should stop using parables and start telling us what is happening."

Pearl Thusi is concerned about corruption taking place in South Africa, sparks intense discussion

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Pearl Thusi has expressed her dissatisfaction with the current political climate in South Africa, saying that people are suffering while the government is corrupt.

Many people have flocked to social media to discuss political and social events in South Africa as a result of the move to an adjusted Level 4 lockdown.

The actress expressed her disappointment with the Mzansi government, saying it's disheartening to witness people suffer and deal with significant problems as the culture of corruption thrives.

Most of the time, social media users find ways to troll Pearl on her opinions but this time they agreed with her. They took to the comments section to share Pearl's sentiments.

Source: Briefly.co.za