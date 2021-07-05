Kind Police Officer Pays School Fees for 19 Students: "Woman of Honour"

A policewoman named Faith Okwuego Ejoh has shown a great example of human kindness as she paid the school fees of 19 students in a rural area

Many people praised her, saying they need more officers in the country to follow her example of generosity

According to Joel Nwokeoma, the students were very happy after their fees were cleared by the policewoman

A female police officer named Faith Okwuego Ejoh has been celebrated for paying both the school and examination fees of 19 students in a rural area.

A member of the Punch editorial board, Joel Nwokeoma, who disclosed this on LinkedIn, said that the students are from Ezechma Senior Secondary School in Aniocha North local government in Nigeria.

A generous police officer is a hit on social media after paying school fees for children. Image: @Joel Nwokeoma/LinkedIn

He further said that the police officer is from the Galilee Police State in Ute Ogbeje. Joel revealed that the young pupils were so joyful when they realised what she did.

In praising the woman’s gesture, he said:

“She is a great woman with heart of Gold. Join me in celebrating this amazing change agent from unusual quarters. You too can make a little difference in your little corner. The way to kill darkness is to light a little candle around you.”

Joel attached a photo of the woman, and a snap showing the students and their teacher who all beamed with smiles in their group photograph.

@Ogwu Justin said:

"God bless her."

@Funmilayo Oluyomi said:

"Thanks for your kind gesture. More blessings to you officer."

@Augustus Ikpechukwu Ovu said:

"These are the kinds of police officers we need in our system, not these corrupt beggars in uniform."

@Israel Olaore said:

"We celebrate you woman of honour. You've shown me that Nigeria has public officers who invest in others to lift them up."

@Monsuru Bello said:

"God will continue to bless you and protect you in line of your duties and family."

Blood & Water’s Ama Qamata makes education possible for 20 kids, pays fees

Looking at other education stories, Briefly News reported that Blood & Water actress Ama Qamata has selflessly funded 20 pupils, making education possible for them in a time where there is so much uncertainty.

Ama has shared her blessings by paying the fees of 20 pupils at Nyanga High School. Sharing a post explaining her generosity, Ama thanked the children of the high school for making her feel so welcome and for motivating her to be the best version of herself.

Ama said:

“So honoured to be a guest at your school, thank you for the warm welcome... I am honestly so encouraged by the students’ enthusiasm and competitive spirit!!”

