Covid-19 Update: South Africa Records Over 12K New Infections, 331 New Deaths

The National Institue For Communicable Diseases has reported 12 513 new Covid-19 infections in South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Health has begun a vaccination mobilisation campaign in many parts of the province

The number of Covid-19 related hospitalisations is still on the increase with over 500 people admitted in the past 24 hours

South Africa recorded 12 513 new Covid-19 cases and a further 331 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 62 171.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) reported that the positivity rate of infections is now 31.6%. The total number of recoveries is 1 827 821 with the rate of infections at 88.1%.

12 513 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa in the past 24 hours. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh stated that Gauteng accounts for 60% of new infections with the Western Cape accounting for 10%, KwaZulu-Natal 6% and Limpopo 7%.

Gauteng has the most confirmed cases with 709 628, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 360 866 and the Western Cape with 333 542, according to News24.

Number of Covid-related hospitalisations has increased

In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 566 hospital admissions. A total of 14 365 people have been admitted to both public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

Department of Health ramps up vaccinations

The Department of Health has announced that people 50 and above do not have to wait until 15 July to register on the EVDS system to be vaccinated, according to IOL.

After a commitment of reimbursement from the department, Dis-Chem and Discovery will now start vaccinating people who are not on medical aid.

The Gauteng Department of Health will start a mobilisation campaign in Tshwane, Ekhuruleni and Johannesburg. Part of the campaign initiative includes transporting elderly people to vaccination sites without charge and setting up vaccination sites at Sassa pay points and shopping centres.

The Gauteng department has also instructed public vaccination sites to allow walk-ins of people aged 50 and above.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton goes into self-isolation after exposure to coronavirus

In other Covid-19 related news, Briefly News reported that Sky News indicates that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge has gone into isolation after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

This was revealed on Monday, 5 July by a Kensington Palace spokesperson, saying the mother of three is not experiencing any symptoms.

According to the statement, Kate is following all relevant British government guidelines and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days.

Prince William's wife's precautionary measures come a few days after her visit to Wimbledon as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She went on a tour to meet the staff at the club's museum and Centre Court kitchen, Evening Standard reports.

