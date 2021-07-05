Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus

As a precautionary measure, the Duchess of Cambridge is being forced into self-isolation at the royal residence for 10 days

The British royal who began self-isolating on Friday, July 2, after attending royal engagements has received both of her Covid jabs

United Kingdom - A report by Sky News indicates that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge has gone into isolation after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

This was revealed on Monday, July 5, by a Kensington Palace spokesperson, saying the mother of three is not experiencing any symptoms.

The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Photo credit: Justin Tallis

According to the statement, Kate is following all relevant British government guidelines and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days.

Prince William's wife's precautionary measure comes a few days after her visit to Wimbledon as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She went on a tour to meet the staff at the club's museum and Centre Court kitchen, Evening Standard reports.

On Friday, July 2, the British royal also sat with former tennis star Tim Henman to watch a doubles tennis match.

The 39-year-old who has received both of her Covid vaccines was due to attend a service with her husband but had to cancel all public engagements.

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid

Recall back in 2020, Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir apparent to the British royal throne tested positive for coronavirus with reports saying he had many engagements.

The prince developed mild symptoms when he was tested on Monday, March 23, 2020, and the result came out late Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

It was not clear from where he caught the virus and reports stated it is impossible to know the source because of the engagements he had in weeks before his results came out.

