For those who follow the British royal family, it may come as a surprise that Prince Charles has modest plans when he becomes king

Allegedly, he wants to move out of Buckingham Palace and into a single apartment 'above the shop'

This is according to an anonymous source who spoke to a British newspaper about the prince's downsizing plans

According to an anonymous source who spoke to British newspaper, Mail on Sunday, Prince Charles has big plans to move into a smaller home when he takes on the role as king.

It is alleged that Prince Charles will move into an apartment 'above the shop' and say goodbye to his royal address at Buckingham Palace. To put this into perspective, the future king will be trading a 52-room palatial mansion for a single apartment.

In an article published by the Insider, they drew on information published by the Mail on Sunday:

"According to the anonymous source, whom the Mail on Sunday described as a "friend of Charles," he plans to continue having a royal accommodation at the palace, but it would be a far cry from what the Queen, 95, has in place.

"It will be a much more modest flat-above-the-shop situation akin to that of the prime minister at Downing Street."

Prince Charles, Princess Diana’s 40-year-old royal wedding cake slice sells for R37 000

In other royal news, Briefly News previously reported that a slice of cake from Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding 40 years ago has sold for R37 000 at an auction.

The cake was given to a Queen Mother's household member named Moyra Smith, who decided to preserve it with cling form instead of eating it and dated it '29 July 1981'. According to BBC, the slice is from one of the 23 official cakes at the wedding and featured a sugared design of the royal coat of arms in gold, red, blue and silver.

The original price it was expected to sell was between R6k and R11 000, but after a vigorous bidding exercise on the internet and phone, it ended up selling for so much more. Layton, who described himself as a monarchist - according to The Guardian, said he would add the cake to his collection, and they would all benefit charity after his demise.

One of the charities he named was that which Diana was part of, Centrepoint, hilariously adding that he will have to come up with a way to stop himself from eating it. The new royal cake owner said he was to collect it in a weeks time and ensure it is in good condition.

Prince Charles reportedly plans to downsize the royal residency at Buckingham Palace to an apartment 'above the shop' when he's king.

