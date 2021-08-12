The cake is from one of the 23 official cakes at the wedding 40 years ago and featured the royal coat of arms

It was expected that it would sell for about R6k and R11k, but after a vigorous bidding exercise, it cashed in even more

A monarchist named Gerry Layton bought the slice and noted it would be sold after his death and the money given to charity

A slice of cake from Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding 40 years ago has sold for R37 000 at an auction.

The piece of cake was preserved for 40 years. Photo: Claire Hayhurst/PA.

The cake was given to a Queen Mother's household member named Moyra Smith, who decided to preserve it with cling form instead of eating it and dated it '29 July 1981'.

According to BBC, the slice is from one of the 23 official cakes at the wedding and featured a sugared design of the royal coat of arms in gold, red, blue and silver.

A royal supporter from Leeds, England, Gerry Layton, bought the cake after bidding on it online.

The original price it was expected to sell was between R6k and R11 000, but after a vigorous bidding exercise on the internet and phone, it ended up selling for so much more.

Layton, who described himself as a monarchist - according to The Guardian, said he would add the cake to his collection, and they would all benefit charity after his demise.

One of the charities he named was that which Diana was part of, Centrepoint, hilariously adding that he will have to come up with a way to stop himself from eating it.

The new royal cake owner said he was to collect it in a weeks time and ensure it is in good condition.

Everyone wants the slice

A royal memorabilia specialist, Chris Albury, said he was surprised by how a large number of people bid on the cake, even more than 13 years ago when Charles and Diana's "thank you" note was included.

Smith's family sold the cake to a collector in 2008.

Diana and Charles got married at St Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981.

After being together for 11 years and having two children, William and Harry, the two separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Quite a piece of history

As earlier reported by Briefly News, while this may seem like quite a steep price for an old piece of cake, some fans of the Royals' fans feel it's not a huge amount of money in terms of celeb memorabilia.

According to TMZ, the sale announcement came on the exact day marking what would've been Diana and Charles' 40th wedding anniversary.

The 28-ounce slice was expected to be sold for a whopping R10 000.

Source: Briefly.co.za