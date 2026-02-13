A little kid became a viral sensation because of the strange way he takes milk

The baby left people fascinated because of his preference when it comes to drinking milk

The video of the baby during feeding time inspired jokes from South African because of the baby's particular interest

A tiny baby became the centre of attention on social media. The infant got people's attention because of the way he prefers to drink his milk.

Baby hates the bottle and goes viral for his preference. Image: Shvetsa / Pexels / @babychris.cutie / TikTok

Source: UGC

People were entertained by the video of the baby posted on 12 February 2026. The baby's preferences made some online users wonder if he was older than his years.

In a post on TikTok, @babychris.cutie shared a video of a baby that simply refused to drink milk like other babies. When presented with a bottle the baby chose to reject the milk. TikTok viewers were amazed by how he eagerly started drinking when the milk was put in a drinking glass. Watch the video of the baby below:

South Africa jokes about the baby

Many people were stunned that the baby turned down milk from a bottle. Some online users could not help but get upset over the baby drinking milk like an adult. Read people's comments joking about the baby below:

People encouraged the baby using glass. Image: Ekaterina Bolovtsova

Source: UGC

Queen~Mó® thought the baby was impressive:

"He hates the teat. Even in Paeds wards at work we encourage cup feeding so worry not. Happy that he consumes his milk. 🥰"

LeratoM was stunned by the baby's preference:

"I think these babies are grown-ups in a baby’s body 😭mine is four months, and we keep fighting for my eggs 😭"

michey diamonté was convinced the baby tasted something else:

"My question is uke wamphuziza something other than milk in a glass 🥃 😅"

Almighty Swae thought the baby seemed grown:

"I know him, we used to work together in 2017. After work on Fridays was always a movie."

Azana_Rams💫 joked:

"They are evolving, I saw some mom on TikTok say her FIVE month old son hates pooping on his diaper he prefers popping on potty… 😭😂"

Lazba Deep 🇿🇦 related to the baby:

"Very normal, even me, I don't like drinking from a glass, I want that bottle for kids."

Pholoso Masinamela made a bizarre claim as a joke:

"Used to work with him at Shoprite. He always took himself seriously 🥺"

SetsoMash thought the baby was being bougie:

"Some people are born with high standards 🤣😩"

commenta16 speculated about why the kid didn't want a bottle:

"Someone gave him something sweet using the glass, now it trusts only the glass 😂"

