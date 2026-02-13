“A Carb Crime Scene”: R1k Chocolate Muffin on Delivery App Stuns South Africans
- A woman spotted a chocolate muffin on a delivery app with anunbelievable price tag showing R1 000
- The woman joked that she wanted to be friends with the person who decides to purchase the expensive item
- Social media users gathered in the comment section with laughter and joked about the item
South Africans were stunned to see a single muffin with a R1 000 price tag allegedly sold at a Shoprite store, although the item appeared to be advertised on Checkers' Sixty60 delivery app. The price prompted many people to crack jokes.
A Facebook user named Ashleigh du Preez shared a screenshot of the expensive 'Chocolate Queen Cake' to the Kleinmond / Betty's Bay / Pringle Bay Community group on 11 February 2026.
She captioned the post:
"This is a carb crime scene here in Kleinmond! Who’s responsible for the luxury muffin at our Shoprite in town? On a side note, what is the price of my second choice?"
Take a look at the Facebook picture posted on the group below:
R1 000 muffin amuses South Africans
Not many social media users entered the comment section, but those who did made sure to add humour under the post.
Jax C-Jackson joked with the online community:
"That muffin went to private school."
Chantel Walters wrote in the comment section:
"Can I please bake you a delicious cupcake for only R999.99?"
Anonymous participant 450 suggested with humour:
"Put it in your pocket and save it for a rainy day."
Ifbb Pro Annamarie Barnard shared a screenshot of the same product with 10 in a packet selling for R36.99. They laughed in the comments and remarked:
"Rather take this. It is much cheaper."
