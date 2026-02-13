“A Carb Crime Scene”: R1k Chocolate Muffin on Delivery App Stuns South Africans

A woman spotted a chocolate muffin on a delivery app with anunbelievable price tag showing R1 000

The woman joked that she wanted to be friends with the person who decides to purchase the expensive item

Social media users gathered in the comment section with laughter and joked about the item

A R1 000 chocolate muffin left many people amused. Images: Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images, Laurin Diaz / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africans were stunned to see a single muffin with a R1 000 price tag allegedly sold at a Shoprite store, although the item appeared to be advertised on Checkers' Sixty60 delivery app. The price prompted many people to crack jokes.

A Facebook user named Ashleigh du Preez shared a screenshot of the expensive 'Chocolate Queen Cake' to the Kleinmond / Betty's Bay / Pringle Bay Community group on 11 February 2026.

She captioned the post:

"This is a carb crime scene here in Kleinmond! Who’s responsible for the luxury muffin at our Shoprite in town? On a side note, what is the price of my second choice?"

Take a look at the Facebook picture posted on the group below:

Ashleigh joked that she wanted to be friends with the person who bought the expensive treat. Image: Ashleigh du Preez

Source: Facebook

R1 000 muffin amuses South Africans

Not many social media users entered the comment section, but those who did made sure to add humour under the post.

Jax C-Jackson joked with the online community:

"That muffin went to private school."

Chantel Walters wrote in the comment section:

"Can I please bake you a delicious cupcake for only R999.99?"

Anonymous participant 450 suggested with humour:

"Put it in your pocket and save it for a rainy day."

Ifbb Pro Annamarie Barnard shared a screenshot of the same product with 10 in a packet selling for R36.99. They laughed in the comments and remarked:

"Rather take this. It is much cheaper."

It seemed that 10 of the same muffins were significantly more affordable than the one. Image: Ifbb Pro Annamarie Barnard

Source: Facebook

