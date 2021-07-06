Linda Mtoba Talks About the Importance of Kindness as Mzansi Fights Pandemic

Linda Mtoba can see that South Africa is currently going through the most with the pandemic and just wants kindness

The actress took to social media to ask her followers to be kind to one another because you never know what people are facing

Mzansi social media users agreed with Linda and think that a little bit of kindness can definitely go a long way

The River actress Linda Mtoba has called on Mzansi citizens to be kind to one another, she feels that now more than ever, people need to be careful with their words and actions.

The actress took to Twitter to remind her followers that during these Covid-19 times, people are broken and suffering the most and that a little kindness can go a long way. Linda stated that she believes that showing kindness to others will make the world a better place.

"People are broken and going through a lot, please be more kind with your words and even more so with your actions," tweeted Linda.

Mzansi is going through a third wave of Covid-19 infections and Linda Mtoba wants everyone to be kind.

Source: Instagram

She went on to remind her followers that, at the end of the day, we are all just people trying to make ends meet. Many of Linda's fans expressed their views on the world in the comments section, agreeing that kindness goes a long way in these trying times.

Check out the reactions below:

@Zuluwasegoli said:

"Well said, we need to be nice and kind at all times."

@zukiswamoyo commented:

"We're just coping please be kind, be understanding just be yourself it's not easy for all of us."

@awetsemothibi said:

"Especially during this pandemic. So much tragedy!"

Linda Mtoba recently launched a clothing line for babies in honour of her daughter

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi actress Linda Mtoba loves her daughter Bean and has been inspired to start a clothing label for toddlers in her honour.

Linda is a very stylish mom and loves dressing her daughter up, so it makes sense that she would try to put other mothers on to the vibe as well. Taking to social media, Linda spoke about how nervous she was to be starting this new business venture.

The young mother thanked her fans for their words of encouragement and support for the new clothing line.

"Thank you so much for the support and the joy. You don't know how much you've eased my anxiety and I am grateful," she said.

