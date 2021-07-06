Take Two: Cassper to Launch 1st Product From R100 Million Deal

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is once again attempting to launch his highly-anticipated sneaker collection

The rapper was forced to postpone the event a few weeks ago, after President Ramaphosa put the country into Level 4 lockdown

It seems the rapper and his business partner have worked out a way around the regulations and will be pushing forward with the event this Thursday

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he will be launching his first sneaker from the R100 million Drip Footwear deal. The rapper was left disappointed last month when the country went into lockdown, forcing him to delay the event.

Now it seems he’s ready for the second take and will be launching the product this coming Thursday, 8 July.

Taking to his personal social media account, he posted:

“I’m so f*cking hapoy!!! It’s now official. My first Sneaker will be dropping this Thursday. I am inviting you all to the #RootOfFameConference Thursday 18:00 . It’ll be a live streamed event and we will show the product and the name for the shoe for the very first time. Who is joining us? @rootoffame.”

Cassper has had plans of releasing his own sneakers for a very long time. It has been 4 years since the rapper launched his first Family Tree merchandise and now he gets to introduce the first merchandise of the Legacy deal.

Briefly News had previously reported that Cassper almost broke the internet when he announced signing the deal worth millions.

Mzansi celebrities react to Casper’s R100 million deal

Cassper Nyovest signed an absolutely massive deal between himself and Drip Footwear. The historic contract is worth an unbelievable R100 million.

Cassper had hinted earlier during that fateful day that he had some big news to announce but no one had any idea that it would be that big.

The deal was signed on the tallest building in Africa, The Leondardo Hotel, to mark the magnitude of the contract.

Cassper and the founder of Drip Footwear Lekau Sehoana held a press conference on top of the building. Sehoana signed an equity partnership deal with Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo

He posted a video online saying that his hard work had finally paid off.

