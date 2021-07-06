Fix My Wig: Khanyi Mbau Begs Local Hairdresser to Salvage Her Locks

Khanyi Mbau made a young businesswoman's day when she contacted her in desperate need of her services

Mbau needed her favourite wig fixed and she heard on the streets that this excited young woman was the right person to do it

Taking to social media, the elated self-proclaimed 'wig panel beater' shared a snippet of the conversation she had with Khanyi

A local hairdresser with the Twitter name @ngcebomcobothi excitedly took to social media to share that she was approached by Khanyi Mbau to fix her wig.

Khanyi Mbau reached out to a local woman to get her wig fixed. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

According to the post, Mbau’s favourite wig was damaged and she desperately needed the young woman to assist her.

Overwhelmed by a chance to work with the Queen of Bling, the self-proclaimed ‘wig panel beater’ said:

“Summary of my day, brb going to cry.”

Social media users expressed happiness for the young woman and some even pledged to support her growing business.

Here are a few reactions:

@pulengportiaR1 said:

“I am happy for you... Do also sell hair?”

@zani_zimu said:

“Amazing...so deserving.”

@zeddoesthemost said:

“I’m so proud of you.”

@mydali_lebeko said:

“All deserved baby! I can vouch coz you revived my wig.”

@queenlwesh said:

“This is so nice.”

Khanyi Mbau is very serious when it comes to her hair looking good. Briefly News has previously reported on several incidents where she left peeps talking with her gorgeous wigs.

Khanyi Mbau takes to social media to debut her snow white hairstyle

Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau took to social media to post a series of snaps of herself and her brand-new hair colour.

The star is not one to shy away from a bold choice and had selected long tresses of a snow white colour. Khanyi carried off the new 'do with her signature confidence and shared her latest hair decision with fans and followers through a number of selfies.

Khanyi posted pics and then had her fans bombard the comments section with fire and heart-eyed emojis. Some wrote how she was looking gorgeous as usual and others commented on the snow queen vibes they were getting from her new hairstyle.

@boemogloria: "Frozen."

@olwethuokuhle: "Ice cold..." @felicity_mathekga: "Beautiful as always." @galee_legodi: "Icy."

@nonto_memela: "Umuhle as usual."

