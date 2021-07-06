Rest in Peace: Steve Kekana Memorial Service Remembers an Icon

The memorial service of the late and great Steve Kekana was held on Tuesday morning in Polokwane

The event was restricted to only family and close friends due to Covid-19 regulations, however a virtual livestream was available

Steve Kekana sadly passed away last week on the morning of Thursday, 1 July at the age of 63 years

Steve Kekana passed away on Thursday, 1 July 2021. The legendary musician's memorial service took place on Tuesday, 6 July at the Polokwane Library Gardens Auditorium.

The memorial service of Steve Kekana was held on Tuesday, 6 July. Image: @drstevekekanafoundation

Source: Instagram

The service, which started at 10am, had limited attendance due to the current Level 4 lockdown regulations however there was a livestream available for fans to witness the proceedings.

Mourners flocked the virtual ceremony to bid farewell to the late 63-year-old.

Steve Kekana passes away, Mzansi left in shock

Briefly News reported that Mzansi musician Steve Kekana passed away at the age of 63. The hashtag #RIPSteveKekana trended at Number 1 on Twitter when the news broke.

Newzroom Afrika took to Twitter and broke the news of the singer's passing. the news channel shared a snap of the icon and captioned it:

"[BREAKING NEWS] Legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has passed away."

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to the micro-blogging platform to share the sad news of the artist's passing. Phil wrote:

"RIP: Singer Steve Kekana. Legendary singer and songwriter Steve Kekana passed away today. He was 63 years old."

Politician Herman Mashaba also took to social media and penned a heartfelt tribute following Kekana's death. Mashaba said:

"We have lost a legend. I can clearly remember how he took South Africa by storm in 1985. Steve Kekana entertained us, and got us through some of the worst times."

Mzansi music lovers also flooded Twitter with touching tributes and condolences when the news of the legend's death broke.

