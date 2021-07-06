Big Zulu Plays the Field: Rapper Shows off Impressive Skills

South African rapper and actor, Big Zulu, has proven that he is indeed a multi-talented chap after he showed off some amazing soccer skills

The media personality shared some pictures of himself on the field, adding that he was a little rusty with his skills

Mzansi social media users were impressed by what they saw and others even called for the rapper to play in celebrity matches

Big Zulu is a rapper and actor but it seems the multi-talented media personality has been hiding another skill, being a good soccer player.

Big Zulu shared pictures of himself playing soccer.

Source: Twitter

The musician recently shared some pictures from a soccer session and he really looked like he knew what he was doing.

Captioning the pictures, Big Zulu explained that he hadn’t been on the field in a while and his skills were a little rusty, however social media users were still left pretty impressed.

“Ay kona sekunzima kodwa ke lisekhona onyaweni.”

Check out some of the reactions:

@spiwo said:

“King Monada, please come this side: someone needs to be tackled.”

@general_vuilpop said:

“That's the ball Jomo Sono used to train with.. You get headaches after heading it.”

@noxmanA said:

“We need celebrity games.”

@scene_tr said:

“Multi-talented @BigZulu_ZN got skills. He be balling.”

It seems Big Zulu does do some type of exercise to tone his towering frame, even though he has denied gym and supplement use.

Big Zulu denies using gym supplements to bulk up his frame

Briefly News reported that the rapper has had to deny using supplements to bulk up after a fan questioned him. The muso, as his stage name suggests, is quite a large guy but it seems that its all natural.

He told the fan that he does not use supplements and doesn’t even gym. His huge stature is pretty much genetic.

Some social media users struggled to believe that the muso doesn’t gym at all while others said that his huge size was probably due to all the meat he was eating.

Source: Briefly.co.za