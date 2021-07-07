“Another Pandemic”: ‘Idols SA’ Returns to Hilarious Reactions From Mzansi

The majority of Mzansi social media users are not happy that Idols SA is coming back on national TV this coming Sunday

The singing competition is set to premiere Season 17 in a few days time but tweeps believe the show should have ended a long time ago

A few people shared that they are happy because the show unearths new Mzansi talent and puts food on the table for winners

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the return of Idols SA on their TV screens. The show will premiere its new season on Mzansi Magic in a few days time.

While a few people are happy at the news that the singing competition will hit their screens soon, many feel that the show has run its course. Idols SA took to Instagram a few days ago and shared that the show will premier on Sunday, 11 July.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions from people who shared their thoughts on Twitter when they heard the show is making a comeback soon. Check out some of their comments below:

@day_dynasty wrote:

"Can't wait!"

@MdluliNoz said:

"Noooooo, haven’t we suffered enough though."

@Nomfundo__M commented:

"They must stop the show, it fell off in 2016."

@Jay_Maia wrote:

"There is no need, jo the show is dead now."

@akhile_ayanda28 wrote:

"Oh Lord, another pandemic."

@AtlegangM11 added:

"Idols and Team should really wrap it up now."

Idols SA announces new season, Mzansi unimpressed

In related news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA took to social media on Monday, 25 January to announce that they were opening auditions for Season 17 online. The singing competition opened their website for the biggest online audition aimed at keeping contestants safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mzansi social media users took to Idols SA's comment section on Twitter and expressed their dissatisfaction that the show is coming back again this year.

Tweeps also flooded Idols SA's comment section with questions relating to the previous winners of the show. @SpitchNzawumbi asked: "What happened to last year’s winner?

"What is she up to? Why haven’t you been pushing her album? PR? Has she been paid her R1M because you delay in that too. Do you even review the show itself or you’re just pushing for the next cheque from sponsors and advertisers."

