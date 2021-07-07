Business News: Zimbabwe's Biggest Z$50 Banknote Is Worth a Mere R4

Zimbabwe has introduced a new note denomination of 50 Zimbabwean dollars, becoming the country's highest-valued note

February 2019 saw Zimbabwe switch back to trading under their own currency, which evidently did not go as planned

Concerns of hyperinflation that were experienced in Zimbabwe in the past were raised with the implementation of the bill

Zimbabwe's central bank confirmed the addition of a new 50-dollar note, becoming the country's largest denomination while valued at roughly $0.60 in US currency.

The recent addition sits as the highest valued note among a series of notes released in a series introduced from February 2019 while Zimbabwe reverted back to operating under a local currency.

The introduction of the bill into circulation has reawakened fears of hyperinflation, such as what was seen over a decade ago.

US dollars had been implemented from 2009 due to Zimbabwe ruining its own currency as hyperinflation reached 500 billion percent.

Following reports by eNCA, 2020 saw Zimbabwe's inflation rate reaching over 800% before it began to calm down with the June year-on-year rate officially sitting at 106.64%, according to the National Statistical Agency.

The new Z$50 note is equal to approximately R4 and two of the new notes are required to purchase a loaf of bread, according to reports by News24.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Credit Suisse, a global financial group, has published its Global Wealth Report for 2021 which shows that wealth in South Africa is rising to the top. This means that the country's wealthiest 1% hold more of the money than ever before.

