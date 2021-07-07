Pebetsi Matlaila is making a return to lit Mzansi drama series Skeem Saam and fans cannot wait for it

Having taken time off to have her baby, Pebetsi admitted it took a while to get back but she’s got it and ready to slay

Pebetsi had fans buzzing over the news of her return as they cannot wait to see her character Mokgadi Matloga back in action

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Lit Mzansi actress Pebetsi Matlaila is making a return to the widely-loved drama series Skeem Saam. Fans love it when a good character returns.

Taking to social media to announce her return, Pebetsi explained how it took her a second to get back into character but nothing was going to stop her.

'Skeem Saam' fans should be delighted to know that Pebetsi Matlaila, who plays Mokgadi Matloga on the soapie, is back on set following her maternity leave. Image: @pebetsimatlaila

Source: Instagram

Pebetsi plays the role of Mokgadi Matloga, a juicy character that viewers will be pleased to see once again. Pebetsi took time off to have her babe and now she is back with momma power.

Pebetsi posted:

“Back like I never left. I was nervous, it’s been a while since I’ve been a while. But I remembered that no one knows #Mokgadi like I do.”

Pebetsi’s character Mokgadi left on a cliffhanger that fans are pleased it will be ironed out soon. Mokgadi left Turfloop following Noah’s arrest to clear her head in Solomdale, leaving viewers wondering.

Seeing Pebetsi’s post, fans flocked to the comment section to let her know how happy they are that she is back.

@karenk_zim commented:

“Eyyy sisi, it's high time you came back.”

@wendy_tsotetsi welcomed Pebetsi back with open arms:

“We've missed you. Welcome back.”

@itsher_13 is ready for her:

“That picture describes how Mokgadi be watching and enjoying the Maputla and Seakamela drama.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@sharonrash proudly said:

“A working mother, welcome back.”

Pebetsi Matlaila silences people throwing shade at her weight

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has responded to criticism around her recent weight struggles as she recuperates on maternity leave following her pregnancy.

Briefly News reported that while spending quality time at home with her newborn baby, the actress, who plays Mokgadi on Mzansi's popular SABC 1 soap opera, took to social media where she shared a picture of her look two months ago.

In an accompanying message, Matlaila detailed that it took her nine months - the length of a normal full-term pregnancy - to put on the baby weight.

The new mom did not shy away from adding that the expectations are unrealistic, although her decision is not to subject herself to dangerous methods simply to uphold the status quo.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za