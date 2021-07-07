A man who was given money by an NGO to start a business and fend for his 7 kids spent the money marrying another woman

The story was narrated by a Twitter user whose friend works with the NGO

Social media users have been sharing their thoughts on this, with some suggesting that the NGO should have handed the money to the man's wife instead

A nonprofit organization has reportedly given out 100,000 units of a currency to a man who was struggling to fend for his children, so he could start a business.

However, in a narration by @purpleandflawed on Twitter, the man decided to spend the money organizing a marriage ceremony for a second wife instead.

Although the narrator did her best not to give too much information concerning the man's identity and his location, the story is gaining massive attention on the social media platform.

See the narration below:

What social media users are saying

Below were some interesting reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh

@BBB26712829 said:

Even if you give the money to the wife, she will surrender it to the man who will misuse it. Seeing these kind of outcomes, I dont understand why NGOs still focus their attention on the North?

@Tisheyy opined that:

That quote is always true. "When you empower a man, you empowered an individual but when you empower a woman, you empower a community."

@godwin_france indicated:

First of all, the one running an NGO should know that you don't hand over cash to beneficiaries. There is a whole report on this by the UN. Secondly, the NGO should have that report

