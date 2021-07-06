Cassper Nyovest is sick and tired of doing things from the bottom of his heart and then having to deal with a bunch of haters afterwards

Donating R150k to a fan in need of a lung transplant, Cassper made it clear that he does not have to explain his decision to share the information

Those who got Cassper’s vibe took to social media with screenshots of their donations too, motivating others to drop sums

Cassper Nyovest drew the line with haters after getting shaded for doing a good deed. Cassper is tired of people calling him out for all the wrong reasons.

After sharing a screenshot of the R150 000 that he donated to a fan needing a lung transplant, Cassper got torn apart on social media. Some feel there was no need for Cass to show off; however, this was not his intention.

Cassper Nyovest is tired of explaining himself to haters. Cass is at the point where they must think whatever they want to.

Cassper posted his deposit:

After seeing the negative comments, Cassper felt the need to explain that he did not need to actually explain himself and that people needed to think what they wanted.

Cass made it clear:

“Now and then I fall into the trap of explaining myself thinking that I will bring understanding. Then I have to explain what I was trying to explain. Then I remember that people don't wanna to understand, they just want to differ. Do what your heart desires and move the f*ck on!”

Those who understood that all Cassper was trying to do by posting his deposit was to motivate others posted theirs too. Cass took time to thank each and every one of them.

Cassper showed those donating some love:

Nompilo Dlamini has cystic fibrosis and needs a lung transplant. Cassper saw her page on social media and inboxed her to ask how he could assist. Cass has done the most and we are inspired by his kindness.

Cassper Nyovest finds himself silencing trolls over nonsense yet again

Cassper Nyovest had to defend himself from a social media troll again. Briefly News reported that the Amademoni rapper addressed the hater via video response. The troll suggested the rapper doesn't know how to use Twitter properly.

The star said after a quick look at the troll's profile pic, he couldn't understand how someone could old and young at the same time. He captioned his video:

"Oh, you wanna joke?"

In the clip, Mufasa roasted the troll who tried to give him Twitter lessons. According to SAHipHopMag, Cass hilariously said:

"Wena (you)... I went to your profile picture. I've never seen someone look young and old at the same damn time."

Mufasa's fans laughed out loud at his rib cracking joke. A tweep @dinnydeethulo replied to Mufasa:

"LMAO, today you reply ka di video."

