Burn: Cassper Nyovest Defends Himself From Troll With Fiery Video Retort

Cassper Nyovest defnded himself from a social media troll who claimed the star needed to take Twitter lessons

In a hilarious video, the talented Amademoni hitmaker threw heavy shade in the direction of the online hater

Musafa told his fans that he decided to reply via a video because he had a bit of time on his hands to joke around with his stans

Cassper Nyovest defended himself from a troll. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The star said after a quick look at the troll's profile pic, he didn't understand how someone looked old and young at the same time. He captioned his video:

"Oh, you wanna joke?"

In the clip, Mufasa roasted the troll who tried to give him Twitter lessons. According to SAHipHopMag, Cass hilariously said:

"Wena (you)... I went to your profile picture. I've never seen someone look young and old at the same damn time."

Mufasa's fans laughed out loud at his rib cracking joke. A tweep @dinnydeethulo replied to Mufasa:

"LMAO, today you reply ka di video."

The star shared that he had a bit of time on his hands to interact with his followers. The Amapiano artist said:

"Lol... I got a lil time on my hands. Decided I wanna joke a bit since n*ggas wanna joke on the app. Lemme be funny, funny a bit."

Other tweeps also joined the conversation and shared their thoughts on Cass' post.

@Twana_Mashandu said:

"Lol! I’m saving this video in case someone rubs me up the wrong way."

@Happy_Fela wrote:

"So he's yold?"

@DannyDahVilla added:

"They always say you're harsh when you clap back."

Cassper Nyovest drops #SweetandShort2

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has come with the heat and he did not even give peeps time to put on their sunscreen. Dropping his new album, #SweetAndShort2, Cassper trended and fans were buzzing. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Cassper’s new album, both good and bad.

Now that the album is finally out, judgement day has arrived. Sweet And Short 2 dropped at midnight as the official release date is 30 June, and it has been trending since. Seeing the comments on social media, peeps are vibing with it. Mufasa shared the news with much excitement when he wrote:

“Here we go, I just dropped a new album. It's titled #SweetAndShort2 . If you are looking for good vibes, this one is for you."

