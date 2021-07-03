Cassper Nyovest Put His Money Where His Mouth Is, Donates R150k to #SaveNompilo

Cassper Nyovest has donated R150 000 towards Nompilo Dlamini's treatment of cystic fibrosis and urged people to donate

Earlier in the week, he had called on people to support Dlamini's GoFundMe campaign to help her get a new lung

Social media users praised Cassper for his generous donation and said that the celebrity is showing the country the way

Cassper Nyovest has donated R150 000 to help a young lady who appealed to social media users for help. She suffers from cystic fibrosis and needs a lung transplant.

Nyovest had called on people to help Nompilo Dlamini. She responded by thanking him for mobilising his friends and fans to help her.

Cassper Nyovest has donated R150 000 towards Nompilo Dlamini's treatment for cystic fibrosis. Photo credit: @casspernyovest

Cassper is leading the way and showing leadership by donating are a large chunk of money towards the Go Fund Me campaign.

She has a goal of $100 000 (R14 million) and Cassper has donated 1% of the total needed.

Social media reacts to the news of Cassper's generous donation

@LenkoeTaylor:

"Look at these Influencers, they'll say nothing about this...They're always quoting negative things about Cassper...Cassper will Forever win, even when he dies...The will never be another Cassper in Africa!!!"

@SirBrayneZA:

"Brother Cass, may the Lord bless and increase you more and more. May the Lord enlarge your territory (business, music, etc). May you remain in good health and prosper in things."

@nyoni77:

"Dude, you'd swear your heart is made up of gold the day Imma meet up with you. Angazi ngizokwenzani ❤"

@AyandaMdunge7:

"Don Billiato for President to think politicians & their families are busy stealing R150k PPE money, God bless you man."

Cassper Nyovest reaches out to women needing a lung transplant

Cassper Nyovest has warmed hearts once again. Seeing a social media user's need to raise funds for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, Cass jumped right in to see how he could help.

Nompilo Dlamini has cystic fibrosis and needs a lung transplant. Cassper saw her page on social media and inboxed her to ask how he could assist.

Sharing Cassper’s message to her social media page, Nompilo broke down in tears of happiness, revealing that Cass and a few of his friends pulled together to get her to India where she will be able to get the treatment needed.

