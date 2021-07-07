A video that has surfaced online has got social media users chattering as rumours swirl of Jacob Zuma's impending arrest in Nkandla

The video shows a large group of heavily-armed law enforcement officers disembarking from helicopters at an unknown open field reportedly in Nkandla

Social media users are debating whether the specialised force team could be making its way to carry out the arrest of the former president

A video has surfaced on social media of a law enforcement group that is armed to the teeth disembarking from police helicopters.

The social media user who posted the video, @kulanicool, cited that the group are a South African specialised force team making its way to Nkandla. The user captioned the video:

A video of a large 'special forces' team is making the rounds on social media as it is believed it is on its way to Nkandla.

Source: Getty Images

"Are they going to Nkandla?"

There have been no official reports of special forces teams mandated to descend on Zuma's homestead but the anticipation has been building on social media as news reports doing the rounds on Wednesday purported that former president Jacob Zuma's arrest would be carried out by Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

It is understood that the National Police Commissioner, Khehla Sitole, has also been charged with the job in line with a Constitutional Court order that the former president should be arrested in the event that he fails to hand himself to a police station in Nkandla or Johannesburg by midnight on Sunday.

Zuma submitted a rescission application to the ConCourt, through his lawyers led by Senior Counsel Dali Mpofu, last week and has since been engaged in last-ditch efforts to stay out of jail after a 15-month sentence was handed to the former statesman for contempt of court.

Social media reacts to apparent video of Nkandla-bound special forces team

Many on social media have expressed scepticism on whether the video of a special forces team making its way to Nkandla in a bid to arrest Zuma is indeed genuine.

The cacophony of comments ranged from funny to serious as social media users tried to make sense of the purported scenes playing out.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the interesting comments.

@PoliticalSchoo2 tweeted:

"People at Marikana were disgruntled workers who lost their lives under the Zuma administration. This matter is a pure matter of arresting a criminal. If people want to intervene that's obstruction of justice and they must be arrested. If they act with fire police must act with fire."

@Mzabalazo007 said:

"This reminds me of constable Sabela, on the movie Sarafina!, where he made a living from selling black peoples lives. But the good part is that every dog has its day. In the end, Sabela was killed."

@Twinkle_Lethula added:

"My learned friend, you are misleading us, wena. The Constitutional Court made its ruling and Mr Zuma must comply as he is ordered. Now that he failed to comply, look what is happening."

@SmithWhiteB wrote:

"Is this all really necessary? I mean, it's just one guy backed up by local guys carrying knobkerries. After all, l didn't know SA has got all these kinds of resources, especially judging by the way it's so lawless. Did they unleash all this for Zuma, like really?"

Zondo Commission lashes out at Zuma, accuses ex-president of abusing courts

The Zondo Commission has chastised Zuma in their answering affidavit following the former president's recission application.

Per a previous Briefly News report, Zuma has in effect put forward a request to the court to set aside both the contempt of court order and the prison sentence, which if denied, could see him sent to prison for the next 15-months.

The ConCourt on 29 June found Zuma guilty of contempt of court after he refused a previous order to appear at the Zondo Commission. The country's apex court has since agreed to hear Zuma’s application for a rescission of his sentence on Monday, 12 July.

