Thuso Mbedu Day: Mzansi Celebrates Stunner's 30th Birthday

Sosuth Africans have made Thuso Mbedu trend on social media while celebrating her on her 30th birthday

The beloved Mzansi actress has always been a favourite and many could not wait to shower her with compliments and praise on her special day

Thuso Mbedu has always been aware of the support she receives form her home country and has thanked Mzansi for looking out for her

South African-born international sensation Thuso Mbedu turns 30 on this day. In her short time on this earth, the starlet has won over the hearts of many all over the world.

Thuso Mbedu is celebrating her 30th birthday on this day. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Besides being a lovely person and easy to like, Thuso boasts a range of accolades in her career.

The actress was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the telenovela Is'Thunzi, which has been called "one of the most compelling television programmes on South African television" by Mail & Guardian.

She has also played Kitso Medupe in the soap opera Scandal!, Nosisa in Isibaya, and Boni Khumalo in Saints and Sinners.

However, her biggest role was in the international Amazon Video limited series The Underground Railroad, where she starred alongside Viola Davis.

Mzansi has every reason to be proud of her and dedicate this day entirely to her. See some of the well-wishes:

@innocentiamasona said:

“I thought Thuso was 24 years old.”

@boutwellness said:

“Happy birthday @Thuso wishing you many more happy returns... blessings upon blessings.”

@sweetgirlorah said:

“Are you sure you're 30?? You look 20. Anyway happy birthday to us my fave. We share a birthday.”

@themba_ndlovu said:

“Happy blessed birthday sthandwa sami.”

Thuso knows that South Africa will always have her back. She recently took to social media to thank her home country.

Thuso Mbedu thanks Mzansi for the support and love

Briefly News reported that South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu showed gratitude to the people of Mzansi for the continued support.

The actress recently her debut in Hollywood as Cora in The Underground Railroad and received massive backing from South Africans. Thuso decided to take to social media to let her home country know that she saw and felt all the love.

She posted:

“My fellow South Africans! Y’all showed up and showed off with the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you guys. From wanting to set aside a day to working on the dance (choreographed by Hungani Ndlovu) to rocking out in sneakers because they are my favourite thing: Thank you, I love you SA.”

Source: Briefly.co.za