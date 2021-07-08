Actress Petronella Tshuma has challenged the idea of women having less 'value' after having two children

Petronella confirmed that she broke up with the father of her second child and therefore has two kids with different fathers

She nevertheless believes that her highest value lies in providing for and nurturing two children by herself

Beloved local actress Petronella Tshuma has poured her heart out online in a loaded message that dismisses feelings of lost value as a woman with two children.

'Rhythm City' Star Petronella Tshuma is proud to be a single mother of two. Image: @petronella_tshuma / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The 31-year-old confirmed breaking up with her most recent boyfriend, before recognising herself as a single mother with two boys who have different fathers.

The Zimbabwean-born artist, who moved to Mzansi at the age of five, took to Instagram to post a quote that encourages strength in single mothers, before taking the moment to also share her brave message that questions whether she is now an example of used, 'worthless' goods to potential partners.

Petronella wrote, as quoted by ZALebs:

"Here's the thing; to sum up it within a year? Okay. Nearly a year ago Camagu's dad and I split up. Was that ever the plan? Of course not.

"So here I am mother to two beautiful boys both with different fathers. Who would ever want to be with me again? I'm used goods? I must have been the problem right? My lobola price will probably cost pocket change."

Petronella continued to mention one of her career setbacks that threatened her livelihood.

"I had such a breakdown at work, I could not act. Lines would not stick. But here I am, a single mum with two kids that I need to provide for. 'Rhythm City' my absolutely amazing family was understanding.

"Gave me time and the greatest support. Offered and would pay for therapy. I didn't go. Because I then got news the show was being cancelled. I remember saying to my cast members, 'How will I look after my children?' "

One of many replies to the post came from proff_cocdonapex, who said:

"True our, kids deserve the best version of us.... we fall but we always get up."

The actress then assured her public that being a mother to her children is her blessed purpose to continue living.

"My children are the only people on this earth that have witnessed all my Colours. The good and the bad. The beautiful and the ugly. And yet, for some reason I am the world and more to them. Being a mother is the best gift I could have ever been blessed with. And with such comes great responsibility.”

The heroic message concluded with special quotes from a book she recommends all mothers to read.

"And in the midst of it all; I'm continuously finding myself. That beautiful little girl I didn't know existed. I filled everyone else's cups including the characters I would play and had nothing left to give myself. Self work is not for the faint hearted. It's gritty but rewarding."

